Joplin's Golden Paw Animal Rescue launches holiday-themed foster program

This is Daisy, a former Golden Paw resident then known as Zoey, who was adopted by my stepdaughter, Susannah, and now lives happily in Kansas City. Susannah initially contemplated fostering Daisy, but ended up falling in love with her straight away and taking her home. "She is the sweetest dog we have ever met," she said of the dog. "She wants to do whatever we’re doing - whether that means taking a walk at the dog park, eating takeout or watching movies on the couch. She has added so much joy to our lives and we can’t wait for many more years with her!" Courtesy | Susannah Schrader