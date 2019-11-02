Joplin Stake leaders appointed in recent vote

Members of the Joplin Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met recently and sustained Jared R. Young, 33, of Webb City, as Stake president, with Derick Tillman, 36, of Joplin, as first counselor and Joseph K. Sheppard, 37, of Neosho, as second counselor.
“I’m humbled and excited to be serving with such good and impressive men and women,” Young said in a news release. “We look forward to helping the church make a positive difference in the Four-State Area for both members and nonmembers alike.”
The Joplin Stake includes Joplin, Carl Junction, Webb City and Neosho in Jasper and Newton counties as well as Nevada, Pittsburg, Ft. Scott and Parsons in Kansas and Miami, Oklahoma.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints functions in large measure because of the unpaid volunteer ministry of its members. In fact, this lay ministry is one of its most defining characteristics. In thousands of local congregations or “wards” around the world, with multiple wards making up stakes, members voluntarily participate in “callings” or assignments that provide meaningful opportunities to serve one another and others in the community. It is common for Church members to spend 5 to 10 hours a week serving in their callings. Some callings, such as a bishop, women’s Relief Society president, or stake president may require 15 to 30 hours per week.
