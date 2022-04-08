Joplin student inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. — Brianna Keho, of Joplin, was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Keho, initiated at Missouri State University, is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.