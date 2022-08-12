Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High around 95F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
MEDFORD, Mass. — Thomas Hershewe, of Joplin, was named to Tuft University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
To achieve the dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
