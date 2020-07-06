Layla Mokhtar was volunteering in a hospital half the world away, sitting next to a sick young girl and doodling Mickey Mouse heads on a pad, when it was time for the girl to leave the room for a test.
The youngster immediately began to cry.
Mokhtar was at her side in moments, soothing her, telling her that it would be OK, that she wasn’t going anywhere, that they could complete their drawings when she returned from the procedure.
“It was really tough to see that,” said the 18-year-old from Joplin, who will graduate from Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School later this month. “Some of the kids were depressed because they had spent a long time in the hospital.”
The reason Mokhtar was spending a portion of her annual vacation in Egypt inside Cairo’s Abou-El-Reesh children’s hospital is a simple one. Single-handedly, she had created from the ground up the facility’s first-ever summer volunteer program for teens.
It’s one of the major reasons Mokhtar found herself jumping with excitement the moment she received a phone call last fall that informed her that she had won the Girl Scout Gold Award.
“I was very happy,” she said, adding that she was able to take part in the Gold Star ceremony, done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 15. The award “is something I’d worked hard a long time to achieve.”
The Gold Award, simply, is the highest, most prestigious award found in Girl Scouting, comparable to Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. In fact, fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award each year.
Why?
Because to even qualify for the award, a Girl Scout has to think up a project that will have a positive impact on a community, and to spend a minimum of 80 hours turning that idea into a reality. Not the easiest task for a high school student with a job to accomplish.
Creating something new in Cairo
After volunteering at a hospital in Egypt, as well as at Joplin’s Freeman Health System — learning CPR, staying with sick children in post-operation rooms, that sort of thing — she formed the idea she wanted to tackle for her Gold Award project.
“I go to Egypt every summer to visit our extended family there, and I really wanted to volunteer in hospitals because that’s what I want to do when I grow up — I want to be a physician. In Egypt, there are just no volunteer opportunities for teenagers or high school students at all, because Egyptian youth aren’t really accustomed to that kind of thing. I wanted to take what I’d learned (at Freeman) and take it over there so (teens) could have the opportunity to dive into their passion before they’re stuck in that career.
“The Gold Award is supposed to be something that helps a community,” she continued. “I just felt like it was something that the community there really needed; something that they didn’t have.”
Her voluntary program would allow Egyptian students her age, young adults who wanted a career in medicine or nursing, the opportunity to work inside a hospital to see if it was truly what they wanted to devote their life’s work to.
“I wanted to create a program they could figure out and say, ‘Oh, maybe this is something that I want to do’ or ‘this just isn’t working out for me.’”
She submitted her proposal in April 2019 and launched the program three months later, in July. The first two days, two volunteers showed up. But soon, a number of electronic flyers she sent out to teens in Cairo concerning the merits of the program finally took root.
“In total, 13 people came out, which I thought was pretty impressive for just starting out,” Mokhtar said. The volunteers ranged in age between 16 and 18. “We were almost always dealing with young children, so we didn’t want someone who was too young to not be able to talk to them but also young enough to where they could communicate well with them and establish a group communication.”
Inside the Abou-El-Reesh, they mostly spent time with the sick children. The hospital setting for young children can be a difficult place for them.
“I just remember every time we would go into a hospital and they would see us, and their faces would just light up and they’d say, ‘They’re here!’” she said.
Future of the program
The program ran for two weeks, with Mokhtar participating during the first one.
“People still went without me being there, so that really established the fact that something was really happening there, and that I didn’t need to be there for the process to continue,” she said, smiling.
Mokhtar estimated she put in between 90 to 95 hours on her project. Once the COVID-19 crisis dies down, she hopes to continue the program in Egypt in 2021 or 2022.
Lessons learned
A member of the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland since she was in the second grade, Mokhtar said she couldn’t imagine what her life would have been like without the discipline she learned from the organization.
“The thing that the Girl Scouts taught me is the commitment to leadership and shaping young girls into a way that really isn’t done; you have to set aside time for it,” said Mokhtar, the daughter of Dr. Yasser Mokhtar and Sahar Abouelela. “We learn how to communicate, build leadership skills, communication skills; we learn how to be in touch with nature and conservation and things like that — and that’s what attracted me to stay in Girl Scouts. I really like to learn about things and having to take care of myself and not be dependent on others but also be able to work as a team (member).
“Those are the most important skills that Girl Scouts have taught me.”
