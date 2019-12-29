With a twist, some turns and a little bit of thread, Barb Dedrickson turns ordinary pine needles, gourds and other items found in nature into works of art.
Dedrickson, who now lives between Joplin and Webb City, began creating 35 years ago while living in Nebraska after the birth of her youngest daughter. She found herself painting pumpkins purchased at a local farm and returning them to be sold.
“I just like working with nature,” Dedrickson said.
She later moved to gourds as the basis of her art because she could paint on the dried gourds all year long.
“You can paint them, carve them, do woodburning and even Dremel carvings.”
As she developed her art, Dedrickson joined the Great Plains Creative Art Association. This opened the door to not only teach classes but to attend a crafter’s camp organized by the University of Nebraska.
During one session, Dedrickson watched as a fellow artisan demonstrated how to make items using pine needles.
“It was like a crafter’s slumber party,” Dedrickson said with a laugh, adding she watched the pine needle class with interest because she was looking for a way to enhance the outside rim of her gourds.
Creating with pine needles
Dedrickson purchases pine needles from multiple sources in North Carolina and Florida. She’s found reliable vendors via the internet who provide her with bundles of the needles.
The fresh needles are gathered twice a year, typically in the fall and spring, as the trees shed the needles.
She treats the needles with glycerin, which helps them to become flexible. She uses fabric dye to add a few colors to her artistic pallet.
In addition to using them with her gourds, Dedrickson often creates bowls or other items shaped around small pieces of pottery. She’s even used them to create decorative hair clips. It takes approximately a pound of needles to make a 10-inch basket.
Since moving to Joplin, Dedrickson has joined four other artists under the moniker Market Artisans. The group, which includes Daria Claiborne, Kristin Girard, Brenda Hayes and Diane Miller, offers the various crafts each week at Empire Market in Joplin.
Dedrickson’s art has a collaborative nature. Working with Claiborne, she has added handmade pottery to the baskets. Girard taught Dedrickson how to use beads in a new way. Another friend, Mary Jo Wolf, helps her with wood carvings.
Dedrickson jokes she can use anything to create her art. A necklace purchased at a local store has since been broken apart and layered on leather to become basket centers.
“I looked at it and said, I can get five baskets out of that,” she said, laughing. “A lot of times things found in nature is what I go to. I just like seeing what I can come up with.”
An antler from one of her husband’s hunting trips finds its way into a creation. Pieces of a discarded gourd are turned into leaves for a wreath or basket. During a trip to Alaska, a found piece of pottery became the bottom of a basket.
Dedrickson gets most of her larger gourds from vendors in California and Kansas. She finds banana gourds from a farm in Kentucky.
Dedrickson’s love of art stems from childhood.
“I grew up on a farm and had to entertain myself during the winter,” she said. “It was a crop farm, and when you got snowed in, it was because of a blizzard.”
She taught herself how to do different things through research at the library or talking with people.
Dedrickson said she likes to do things that challenge or inspires her.
“I love making something that doesn’t necessarily cost a lot and come up with materials found in nature,” Dedrickson said. “I love creating something other people want to buy because I love creating for others.”
