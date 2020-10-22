Joplin's sculpture park a safe getaway from COVID

When local Rotary Clubs recently added three new art pieces to their sculpture garden at Mercy Park, they may not have realized the importance of their timing. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a newfound interest in sculpture gardens and parks.
The upswing in interest is related to the COVID-induced trend of people spending more time outdoors, where there’s greater safety from spread of the virus. Add in that even though many galleries and museums have reopened under the pandemic, some people remain reticent about indoor art viewing. As a result, sculpture gardens and parks are emerging as the new alternative for viewing art, according to a July article in Smithsonian Magazine.
“Outdoor art is having a moment,” wrote Ellissaveta Brandon, author of the article. By attracting casual strollers, picnickers and bench sitters seeking escape from virus-induced social isolation, she says sculpture gardens and parks are bolstering the outdoor art movement.
That spells excellent timing for the expansion of the sculptural offerings in the Rotary Sculpture Garden. While the installations of new pieces were slowed by the pandemic, it will be the pandemic that will give them more value to the public.
As a joint project of Rotary Club of Joplin and Joplin Daybreak Rotary, the sculpture garden was unveiled last fall at Mercy Park at 26th and McClelland Boulevard.
Initially, there were nine contemporary and traditional bronze sculptures set along walkways that cut through the landscaping, small meadow, and wetland of the park. Life-size bronze deer leap from landscaping at the front of the park, while life-size bronze giraffes stand sentinel near a wetland pond. A large cat and gigantic rabbit, both contemporary bronzes, sprawl beside the concrete sidewalks. Mixed in are bronze sculptures of girls, wonderous of the world about them.
Two weeks ago, that medley of art was increased by three more sculptures.
Now, “Go Escargot,” a sculpture of a child riding a snail just over four feet tall, has found a place near the pond. It was created by Gary Lee Price.
A few yards west is the six-foot bronze, “Lift Her with Butterflies,” featuring a swarm of butterflies lifting a girl with her arms outstretched. It was created by Angela Mia De la Vega, who also sculpted one of the garden’s first pieces, “Joyful Empowerment,” a bronze of a girl standing atop of the world.
On around the pond is “Bamboo,” the tallest of all the sculptures at 12 feet in height. Created by Tim Cotterill, it features a red tree frog clinging to a tall shoot of bamboo. When it’s struck by sunshine, its gold-tipped toes, set against black feet, shine with remarkable brilliancy.
While created by artists from across the country, the sculptures were donated by local arts patrons and a Greeley, Colorado, anesthesiologist.
“Joyful Empowerment” was donated by local business owners Barbara and Jim Hicklin, while all but “Bamboo” were donated by Lance and Sharon Beshore, local arts movers and shakers, or Harry Cornell Jr., retired president and CEO of Leggett and Platt Inc., who moved several of the sculptures from his property to the garden. “Bamboo” was given by Dr. Phillip A. Abston of Greeley, Colorado, but its installation costs were covered by the Beshores and Cornell.
This sculpture garden is among more than 300 that now exist nationwide, according to the International Directory of Sculpture Parks and Gardens. There are one or more in nearly every state, many of them part of the outdoor spaces of major museums.
The trend toward public sculptures, followed by collections of them in gardens and parks, began in the 1960s and the 1970s as artists began creating pieces that were ever larger in size.
"Sculpture in the modern era became much more ambitious in terms of the variety of materials, in terms of its scale, so sculpture outgrew most indoor spaces," John Beardsley, an art historian, curator and writer, said in the Smithsonian Magazine article.
The trend of outdoor sculptures became cemented with the creation of public art programs by such entities as the National Endowment for the Arts, which began offering funding through its Art in Public Places Program. It was furthered by cities that passed ordinances calling for 1% of the total amount of any city-funded construction project to be dedicated to site-specific public art. Wouldn’t it be forward thinking if the City of Joplin were to consider this?
These sculpture gardens and parks offer a dynamic that is singular to public art. Like their environments, their sculptures are constantly changing with the light and seasons, offering an art experience that can’t be found indoors. That increases their appeal as the pandemic leads us to veer from indoor experiences.
During this pandemic, the value of these sculpture gardens is immeasurable. They offer a collection of art in a contemplative place that can be experienced with social distancing. They offer a direct connection to art at a time when so much of it is limited to virtual viewing.
A big thanks goes to the Rotary Clubs for creating this sculpture garden and working to expand it when we need alternative art experiences. There also needs to be acknowledgement of the benevolence of the Hicklins, the Beshores, Cornell, and the Colorado donor. Were it not for their willingness to share their love of public art, the sculpture garden may not have come to fruition.
