I’m always on the lookout for simple sauces. If I’m lazy, I see the expensive jars on grocery store shelves and think, “That looks good,” based on the pretty labels.
But kind of like shopping for books and wine, I’m always disappointed. Those sauces taste like the can, like they’ve been shelved. They are loaded with preservatives and too much sodium.
I’m not a fan of plain vegetables, and there’s just no time to marinate the meat overnight. Just give me a sauce to drizzle over everything every day. Believe me, after you taste these, you’ll crave sauciness every day.
All of these sauces have only three ingredients, plus a bit of kosher salt. Kosher salt is a coarse form of salt used primarily in cooking. It isn’t traditionally used at the table like you’d use traditional table salt.
Its name actually has nothing to do with the word “kosher,” referring to Jewish dietary guidelines. This type of salt was traditionally used in koshering — the process of removing blood from meat. When companies started packaging and selling the salt, it was labeled “kosher salt.” It’s not actually kosher.
The main difference between kosher salt and regular table salt is that kosher salt comes in bigger flakes. This makes it easier to pick up and spread evenly over food.
It also has fewer additives, such as iodine. Iodine helps with the thyroid, but you can easily get it from other foods.
I digress — try these sauces. All you’ll need is a whisk or a blender. Each recipe makes 1 cup, which is plenty for a recipe for four.
It’s best to serve them at room temperature, so let them warm up a bit out of the fridge before drizzling. Also, you can thin them with a bit of warm water if they still seem too thick.
Easy romesco
Blend 1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers (including the oil), 1/4 cup nut butter, 1 teaspoon smoked or regular paprika, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt together until smooth, about 1 minute.
Try it with grilled cauliflower steaks.
Creamy honey mustard
Whisk 3/4 cup plain full-fat or Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup honey, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt together in a small bowl until smooth.
Try it over rotisserie chicken and mashed potatoes.
Lemon tahini
Whisk 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/2 cup tahini, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt together in a small bowl until combined. If the dressing is too thick, whisk in 1/3 to 1/2 cup warm water as needed until it reaches the desired consistency.
Also, try adding garlic: 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder or one minced clove. Try it with this noodle recipe:
Lemon tahini soba noodles
8-10 ounces soba noodles
1 cup lemon tahini sauce
2 bok choy cabbages or romaine lettuce
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon sesame oil
Thai basil, chopped scallion, and crushed red pepper to top
Prepare noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.
Quarter the cabbages or romaine, and brush with a mixture of the oils. Heat a grill pan, and grill pieces on each side for about 30 seconds. Set aside to cool and sprinkle with kosher salt.
To serve, toss noodles with lemon tahini sauce and top with garnishes. Don’t forget the cabbage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.