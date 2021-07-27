I have to fess up. You’ve seen my baking happening, but did you notice I’d avoided sourdough?
Strange, it being my favorite bread. Not so strange that I wanted to avoid the trend when COVID-19 hit last year. I didn’t want to admit that the world was coming unhinged. And the care, time and maintenance of the starter sounded worse than a newborn.
But when the delta variant reared its ugly head, I had to face my fears head on. (Public service announcement: Get vaccinated, people.)
So meet Mason, my sourdough starter. He lives on the top shelf of my fridge, in plain view so I don’t forget about him. I feed him occasionally and use him to make a sourdough boule.
After much research, I found a starter recipe that made sense to me — and a sourdough recipe that worked with my schedule. I’m an early riser, but getting up at 3 a.m. to bake did not sound like fun.
Here are the recipes. I’m sharing links to the recipes directly because there is no adapting these — they need to be precise.
The starter is simply water and flour that becomes a wild yeast. With time, the wild yeast essentially ferments and is ready to use instead of packaged yeast. It’s science, it’s an art, and it makes delicious bread.
Readers, on a bittersweet note — not a sour one — I have some news. I recently signed the contract for an exciting art teaching job at Eastgate Sixth Grade Center in the North Kansas City School District.
I’m thrilled. I thought a food career would pay the bills, but not quite. So I’m returning to my first love. Weekends will be spent resting, recovering and cooking for my household, friends and family. As a first-year teacher in the age of COVID-19, that’s about all I’ll be able to do.
I thank you. For reading, for writing, and for cooking. Remember: Homemade is always better. And healthier. Keep gathering round the table, thankful for family and the moment. Eat well and bake on.
The starter, developed by Emma Christensen of TheKitchn.com, can be found at https://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-your-own-sourdough-starter-cooking-lessons-from-the-kitchn-47337.
The sourdough, from Sylvia Fountaine of FeastingAtHome.com, can be found at https://www.feastingathome.com/sourdough-bread.
