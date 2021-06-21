Another strawberry dessert? Yes, please.
Back to baking although it’s 100 degrees outside? Yes, please.
Cooking — and baking — require obsession, experimentation and a willingness to fail. These all happened this week, and I thought it genuine to share.
And I promise I’ll move on to blueberries and other seasonal fare soon, as well as baking with my new sourdough starter buddy (better late than never, eh?). But for now, on with baking my first cake.
Baking demands your full attention, and I was silly to make this while I was making a few other recipes. Lesson learned.
Also learned and noted were the following ways you could (I did) screw up this recipe. Luckily, it was still delicious and still looks pretty in the photos.
• Use the correct pan: You need an 8-inch round, at least 3 inches deep, spring form pan for this recipe. If you use a traditional cake pan, it will overflow.
I did use this pan, and it still overflowed. Luckily, I had put the spring form pan on a baking sheet.
• Grease pan: Line the cake pans with parchment paper then spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Hmm. Maybe I am geometry-challenged, but I couldn’t get a piece of stiff parchment into the round hole very neatly.
• Use room temperature ingredients: Make sure your cream cheese, eggs, and sour cream are at room temperature before mixing.
Room temperature cream cheese will ensure your cream cheese filling isn't lumpy. Room temperature eggs and sour cream will help you not to overmix your cake which results in a softer, more tender cake as opposed to dense and dry.
I did this correctly. Yay! I also used a whisk for the cream cheese filling.
• Don’t overmix: Stir your wet ingredients and dry ingredients together with a spoon, not a whisk, folding gently just until the batter is evenly combined. You never want to overmix wet and dry ingredients because this will overdevelop the gluten, resulting in a tough, dry coffee cake.
I might have done this a bit. But the sour cream saved me. And I did this all by hand, no mixers.
• Don't peek: Don't open the oven doors until you are ready to check your cake for doneness. Opening the doors too early can cause the cake to fall in the middle or cook unevenly.
This is where I royally screwed up. Look at my photos again. I just couldn’t resist the peek a few times. Ugh! Did I not learn anything from the "Great British Baking Show"? And, my cake took way longer than 55 minutes, so I kept checking on it.
• Don't slice while warm: Don’t be tempted to slice your cake while it is still warm, or it can fall apart.
Yeah, did this, too. I’m just not patient. Look at the photos again. Because it had sunk in the middle and because the filling was still warm, there was a major oozing situation. But again, still yummy for the win!
Strawberry cream cheese coffee cake
Strawberry filling
- 2 cups fresh strawberries, roughly chopped
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Cream cheese filling
- 8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 large egg
Butter cake and crumb topping
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, very cold and cut into chunks
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch round, 3-inch-deep, spring-form pan with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Add all of the strawberry filling ingredients to a medium saucepan. Cook over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring constantly until the filling is thickened and strawberries are soft and somewhat broken down. Set aside to cool.
Beat the cream cheese on medium speed for about 30 seconds until smooth. Add in ¼ cup sugar and 1 egg and beat until well combined. Set aside.
To make the cake, combine the flour and sugar together in a bowl. Using a pastry cutter, 2 forks or your food processor, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Measure 3/4 cup of the mixture and set aside. Add the baking soda, baking powder and salt to the remaining mixture and mix well.
In a separate bowl, beat the sour cream, egg and vanilla extract until well blended. Using a spoon, gently stir in the flour mixture until just incorporated. Batter may be a bit lumpy. Set aside.
Spread the batter in the prepared pan, pressing about 1/2 inch of batter up the sides. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the batter and spread to within 1/2 inch edge of the batter (so there is a 1/2-inch border of uncovered batter all around). Spread the strawberry filling on top of the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle the remaining 3/4 cup crumbs over the strawberry filling.
Bake for 50-55 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes before removing the cake.
— Recipe and tips slightly adapted from carlsbadcravings.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.