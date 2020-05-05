In this era of COVID-19, it is making my stomach ache to see thousands of gallons of milk poured down drains and piles of squash and tomatoes rotting in the fields. I can't imagine how those farmers feel. And meanwhile, thousands of people are standing in lines to get boxes of food.
The huge lack of food supply coordination is tragic and makes me furious and sad.
When I realize I can't control these horrible situations, I turn to my own home and habits. What can I do in my own kitchen? Can I reduce waste? Can I create an efficient supply chain running through my refrigerator? Can I repurpose my leftovers?
The answer, thankfully, is yes.
Here are some tips and habits I have slowly incorporated into my weekly routines in the kitchen. Don’t waste those leftovers; just serve them in a new way. You can even change the flavor profile.
Simple cooked meat or vegetables seasoned with just salt and pepper can become Mexican, Asian or even curried. Changing the form of the leftovers and adding a fresh ingredient or two completely transforms them into a new, yummy package.
Soup it up
Saute fresh chopped onion in a dutch oven or large sauce pan for 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Add quarter teaspoon of your favorite dried herb. Add a splash of red or white wine and cook, stirring, until wine is absorbed into onion.
Add medium or large diced leftover meat and/or vegetables and 6 cups water or broth. Bring to boil, lower heat and simmer 10 minutes. Serve with fresh herbs, cheese or croutons to top.
Make a sammy
Slice a baguette or bread on hand and toast in oven on a baking sheet at 300 degrees until desired crispness.
While cooling, whisk some mayo with your favorite sauce (steak sauce, sriracha, soy sauce, ketchup, barbecue, etc). Spread on both insides of baguette. Fill with leftover meat and veggies and top with something crunchy such as sliced cucumbers, pickles or fresh chopped lettuce.
Tortilla cup it
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Press warm tortillas into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray, pleating sides as needed. Spritz tortillas with additional cooking spray. Bake until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes.
Toss leftover meat or veggies with salsa. Layer each cup with beans, mixture and cheese. Bake until heated through, 9 to 11 minutes. Serve with toppings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.