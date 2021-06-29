Why do I love cooking? Because there is always something new to learn.
Discovering a new ingredient, technique, flavor profile or piece of equipment — thrilling. And if you do it right, it’s immediately satisfying to you and the people you love. Then you can do it all over again.
Lance and I have been grillin’ like villains every weekend since Memorial Day weekend. Each time, I grill enough so that we have leftovers for lunches throughout the work week. I’m getting better at meal prep. But that’s another article.
My discovery of the week is brining. Life-changer.
For lean cuts of meat such as pork, it prevents dryness, locking in moisture. Benefits of brining are that it creates juicier pork by hydrating the cells, tenderizes the pork by breaking down muscle fibers, creates more flavorful pork because the broken-down muscle fibers better reabsorb juices and locks in moisture so the lean pork chops stay juicy.
Don’t whine (about dry, blah meat), just brine. All it takes is planning ahead a bit. Prep other items while the pork takes a bath. Then savor your genius after the brine, the grill and the slather with that huge, saucy grin on your face.
Don’t forget the sides. Try grilled corn on the cob with elote seasoning, and mayo or butter. Add something cold and crisp, such as a slice of watermelon, or cold and creamy, such as potato salad. Done and done.
Grilled barbecue pork chops
- 6 bone-in pork chops, 1-inch thick
- 1 bottle favorite barbecue sauce
Brine:
- 1/4 cup kosher salt (NOT table salt)
- 4 cups warm water
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 cup ice cubes
Barbecue spice rub
- 1 tablespoon each kosher salt, brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon each chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon each chipotle chili powder, dried thyme, pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional for spicier)
In a gallon-size freezer bag or plastic container with lid, mix salt with warm water until the salt dissolves. Whisk in apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and ice. Add the pork and seal (make sure all the chops are submerged).
Brine for 20-30 minutes at room temperature or up to 3 hours in the refrigerator. Don’t brine any longer or the pork can become mushy. Remove pork from brine and thoroughly rinse in cool water. Pat dry.
Whisk all of the spice rub ingredients together in a bowl; set aside.
Lightly drizzle and rub the top side of the pork chops with olive oil then season and rub with half of the spice rub; repeat with the other side. Let pork chops sit at room temperature for 30 minutes if they have been refrigerated in the brine, otherwise, if you have brine at room temperature, you can grill right away.
Heat grill to 400 degrees with the lid closed; this will take about 10-15 minutes. Thoroughly clean the grill using a wire brush. Once the grill reaches temperature, grease the grill using tongs holding a wad of paper towels greased with vegetable oil.
Add the pork chops to the grill and cover. Reduce heat as needed to maintain heat around 400 degrees. Grill for 5-7 minutes per side or until the thickest part of the meat registers 145 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. If your pork chops are extra thick, then you will need to grill longer, reducing the heat as needed. Baste the pork chops with some barbecue sauce the last 30 seconds of cooking on each side.
Transfer pork to a plate and brush with desired amount of barbecue sauce. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Let pork rest for 3 minutes before slicing.
— Adapted from carlsbadcravings.com
