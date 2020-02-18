Who doesn’t love Mexican flavors? I live in the northeastern corner of Carthage and have several fantastic Mexican and Guatemalan restaurants nearby.
And grocers: I like to go and look for things that I can’t find at Walmart, such as pickled pacaya or bags of dried chilis. One grocer even makes fresh corn tortillas.
After cooking for clients this week, I found myself with a couple of rotisserie chicken carcasses. Instead of tossing them, I made chicken broth.
Because I was craving Mexican food (OK, I always crave it), I decided to make enchiladas. Enchilada sauce requires chicken broth, so I used the freshly made broth. And because I had zero chicken meat, I used an even cheaper option than chicken: scrambled eggs. Breakfast enchiladas for Sunday brunch at my house — perfection all around.
You could make enchiladas with sauce from a can and broth from a box, but believe me; Homemade is always better. You can control the salt, and there aren’t preservatives I can’t pronounce.
I ended up with five large mason jars of broth, and the enchilada sauce just required one jar. So I’m set for soups or liquid to cook rice and pasta in all week. All for the price of a few jars; the rest was garbage, scraps of veggies and a chicken carcass. One box of broth costs 1.99 minimum. Score.
Enjoy the following recipes for broth and enchilada sauce. Stuff those enchiladas with whatever protein and sauteed vegetables you and your family enjoy. Don’t forget the cheese, both inside and on top. I use flour tortillas, but traditionally, they’re made with corn tortillas.
Homemade chicken broth
Carcass from a 5- to 6-pound roasted chicken or bones from 2 bone-in chicken breasts, 2 bone-in chicken thighs and 2 chicken wings
4 carrots unpeeled and cut into halves
2 ribs celery cut in half
1 yellow onion cut into quarters
1 head of garlic unpeeled and cut in half crosswise
1 bunch fresh Italian parsley
6 to 10 sprigs of fresh thyme
6 to 10 whole black peppercorns
2 to 3 bay leaves
2 chicken bouillon cubes
1 to 2 tablespoons kosher salt
Add the chicken carcass or bones, carrots, celery, onion, garlic halves to a large stock pot. Add cold water, covering the chicken and veggies by at least 1 to 2 inches — about 12 to 16 cups of water. Add a handful of the parsley (with leaves and stems intact), thyme sprigs, peppercorns, bay leaves, chicken bouillon cubes and kosher salt.
Bring to a boil, then reduce to a lightly rolling simmer and cook partly covered for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until the stock is amber brown and tastes well flavored. Add more salt to taste if necessary.
Turn off the heat and allow the broth to cool or, if using immediately, place a large colander over a Pyrex 4-cup glass measuring cup and slowly drain the broth from the rest of the aromatics so the colander catches any veggies or bones that may fall from the pot. Then, use a fine-mesh strainer to strain the stock into your next recipe's soup stock pot. Or if storing to use later, strain into 1-quart wide-mouth glass canning jars and cool before adding a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze in gallon bags for up to 6 months.
Homemade enchilada sauce
3 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon ground cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, salt, dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional for spicier)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/4 cup tomato paste
3 cups homemade or reduced sodium chicken broth
1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder
3 teaspoon sugar
Pinch of cinnamon
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Whisk the flour and all seasoning together in a small and set aside. Melt the butter in the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Whisk in the flour mixture and cook while whisking for 2 minutes. Whisk in the tomato paste until completely combined, and continue to cook for 1 minute.
Reduce the heat to low, then gradually whisk in the chicken broth. Continue to whisk until smooth and the lumps are dissolved. Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar and cinnamon.
Bring the sauce to a simmer and continue to simmer, whisking often, until it thickens to desired consistency, about 5 to 7 minutes. Keep in mind the sauce will thicken a little as it cools.
Remove from heat, and stir in apple cider vinegar. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired with additional salt, cayenne, sugar or vinegar. If the sauce thickens too much, simply whisk in additional chicken broth a little at a time until it reaches desired consistency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.