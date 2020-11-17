Eggs are an art form and take lots of practice.
I spent years overcooking my scrambled eggs and adding the cheese too early until I saw the light. Everyone has their opinion on the best way to make an omelette or poach or hard-boil an egg. It can get super technical.
So I thought I’d share a couple of delicious, adaptable, whisk-and-pour egg recipes for you try. They are the perfect brunch meals but can be devoured any time of day.
The quiche has a fancy reputation but is easy and will gladly accept any of your favorite ingredients and spice combinations. Eggs Benedict is kind of snooty too, but toss it all into a casserole and you have melded perfection.
Can you perfect perfection? Yes, with a simple hollandaise sauce made in your blender. Get eggcited, people.
That’s all, yolks. Be a good egg. Put all your eggs in one basket and get crackin’.
Easy quiche
1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cups diced butternut squash or sweet potato (diced into 1/2-inch cubes)
2 scallions, chopped with the white and green parts separated
3 cloves garlic, pressed or minced
1 handful chopped fresh kale (tough stems removed), spinach, or asparagus
1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary, or any fresh or dried savory spices of choice (I used Trader Joe’s 21 Spice Salute)
5 ounces crumbled goat cheese or feta
6 large eggs
1 cup half-and-half
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
A few twists of freshly cracked black pepper
Press the pie crust evenly into a 9-inch pie pan. Transfer the pie crust to the freezer to chill for 15 to 20 minutes while your oven heats to 400 degrees.
Once the crust is chilled and firm, carefully line it with parchment paper, then fill the crust with pie weights (or dried beans) and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges of the crust are lightly golden. Transfer the pie pan to a wire baking rack and carefully remove the parchment paper with the pie weights.
Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the butternut squash and sauté for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mostly cooked through. Add the white parts of the chopped scallions and garlic. Sauté for 2 more minutes, stirring constantly, until the garlic is fragrant and the veggies are softened. Stir in the green parts of the scallions, kale and rosemary until combined, then remove the sauté pan from the heat.
Arrange the veggie mixture in an even layer in the pre-baked pie crust and sprinkle the crumbled goat cheese evenly on top.
In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, salt and pepper until combined, then pour the mixture evenly over the veggies and cheese. Give the quiche filling a brief gentle stir so that some of the veggies and cheese float to the top.
Bake the quiche for 45 minutes, or until the top is golden and puffy, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool and serve. Transfer the quiche back to the wire rack and let it rest for at least 10 minutes. Then slice, serve and enjoy.
Adapted from Gimme Some Oven
Smoked salmon Benedict casserole with hollandaise
For the casserole:
12 ounces smoked salmon
8 stalks chopped, sauteed asparagus
4 scallions, chopped
4 ounces cream cheese
1 package (6 total) English muffins each split then cut into 1-inch pieces
8 large eggs
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
For the hollandaise sauce:
4 egg yolks
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
10 tablespoons unsalted butter chopped into 10 pieces
Spread English muffins pieces evenly on an ungreased baking sheet and broil for 2 minutes. Flip muffin pieces over, then continue to broil 2 minutes or until nicely toasted. Set aside.
Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Evenly layer half of the smoked salmon followed by an even layer of all of the toasted English muffin pieces followed by an even layer of the remaining salmon.
In a large measuring cup or mixing bowl (something with a spout) whisk together eggs, milk and all casserole seasonings until well blended. Pour egg mixture evenly over casserole. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
The next morning, preheat oven to 375 degrees and remove casserole from refrigerator and let rest at room temperature for 15 minutes. Remove plastic wrap then cover casserole tightly with foil. Bake for 30 minutes then uncover and continue to bake until a toothpick inserted into center of casserole comes out clean, about 15 to 20 minutes longer.
For the sauce: Prepare hollandaise sauce when there is about 5 minutes left of baking time. If you are expecting leftovers then serve hollandaise sauce over individual servings. If not expecting leftovers then you are welcome to pour it over the casserole.
Add egg yolks, lemon juice, Dijon, salt and cayenne pepper to blender. Set aside.
Add butter to a glass measuring cup and cover with a paper towel or plastic wrap (so it doesn’t splatter). Heat butter in the microwave for about 1 minute or until completely melted and very hot. Cover blender and blend mixture (without butter) at top speed for 20 seconds. Reduce to low and remove insert from blender and continue to blend while pouring in melted butter in a slow steady stream then immediately cover.
Increase speed to highest power and blend until thickened. If it isn’t thick, just keep blending on high until thickened.
Adapted from Carlsbad Cravings
