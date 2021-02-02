My mission in 2021 is to eat better. And like it. And do it most days.
The past several years as I’ve learned to cook more dishes, I’ve been eating those dishes. If a client wants macaroni and cheese with chicken tenders, by God, I make it. Oh, look I made a bit too much; I’d better eat it. So good and I hate waste, so win-win — except all of the cheese and carbs are really not doing me any favors.
So what is the viable solution? Mediterranean. Not just hummus and falafel. As whole-food as possible — recognizable for what it is and minimal preparation. As few ingredients as possible. Keep it simple so I can actually taste the separate ingredients and appreciate them. Ingredients that pack a flavor punch. Fantastic seasonings and not too much salt. Less red meat. More fish and chicken. Even more vegetables and fruit.
We can do this. Join me in the coming weeks. If you don’t like certain ingredients, such as Kalamata olives, switch out for olives you do like or capers or omit completely. Your call.
The spices I am using are Mediterranean and may be hard to find in your big-box grocery store. I ordered mine online from Penzey’s. Try to get these: zaatar, Aleppo pepper, sweet and smoked paprika, and sumac. And be sure to have plenty of cumin on hand as well. Swap out for your favorites if you can’t get these.
Today we’re focusing on eggs. So versatile, so affordable and such good protein. I used my own chicken’s eggs. My youngest, Pepper, just started laying. I’m eggstatic.
Mediterranean veggie casserole
7 to 8 large eggs
1 1/2 cups preferred milk
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 teaspoon dry oregano
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3 slices bread (toast), cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 shallots, thinly sliced
1 tomato, small diced
4 ounces artichoke hearts from a can, drained and quartered
2 ounces pitted Kalamata olives, sliced or chopped
2 to 3 ounces crumbled feta cheese
1 ounce chopped fresh parsley (about 1 cup loosely packed)
Extra-virgin olive oil
1 bell pepper (any color), sliced into rounds
Heat oven to 375 degrees and adjust an oven rack to the middle.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, baking powder, salt, pepper and spices. To the egg mixture, add the bread pieces, shallots, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, feta and parsley. Mix until everything is well combined.
Lightly brush a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with extra virgin olive oil. Transfer the egg and vegetable mixture into the casserole dish and spread evenly. Arrange the bell pepper slices on top.
Place the egg casserole on the middle rack of your heated oven and bake for about 35 to 45 minutes or until the eggs are cooked through and the center of the casserole looks firm). Allow a few minutes for the casserole to settle before cutting through and serving.
No-mayo Mediterranean egg salad
8 eggs, hard boiled and peeled
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 1/2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper, divided
1 teaspoon sumac, divided
Fresh parsley, large handful, chopped
Fresh mint, large handful, chopped
Extra-virgin olive oil
4 Campari tomatoes, 4 small Roma tomatoes, or 10 quartered or halved cherry/grape tomatoes
1/2 English cucumber, cubed
1 to 2 avocados, pit removed, cubed
1/4 cup chopped red onions or shallots
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Peel hard boiled eggs and slice them into quarters. Place sliced eggs in a mixing bowl. Season with a pinch of kosher salt, black pepper, and about 1 1/2 teaspoon of the Aleppo chili pepper. Throw in fresh parsley and mint, and add a generous drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil. Toss to combine. Transfer seasoned eggs to a serving platter. Clean the mixing bowl to use again.
Place tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, chopped red onions in the mixing bowl. Season with kosher salt, black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper and 1 teaspoon sumac. Add lemon juice and drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil. Toss to combine.
Top the eggs with the chopped salad. Serve at room temperature or chill for a few minutes.
adapted from TheMediterraneanDish.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.