Happy holidays, one and all.
We must celebrate in the storm of the pandemic. And food is the best way I know to do that, even if I can’t be with my loved ones.
Thank goodness the Kansas City Chiefs are blazing a trail to the Super Bowl, right? It’s the little things.
As you know, I’m a savory, not sweet girl. I have not been baking much this year. Sourdough starters take way too much tending, and if you know me, you know I’m not much of a caretaker.
So, this week and next, I’m throwing some savory bites and dips at you and hoping they’ll stick like pasta on the kitchen wall.
The ingredients are a tad decadent, such as steak. Kick it up a notch with filet mignon instead of tenderloin if you’d like. And use Swiss or Gruyere instead of cheddar for a new spin.
Instead of Ritz crackers, splurge on a fresh boule from Farmhouse Bakery or Forest and Field Bakery. Support these local carb wizards this season.
Lastly, these snacks are pretty. Pretty is a must this season. If I could sprinkle glitter on these babies, I would. But I will be satisfied with red and green.
Snuggle up with the puppies, the kitties, the kiddos, whatever you have and enjoy. Bon appetit.
-------------
Balsamic steak bites
Makes 15-20 bites
- 1 1/2 pounds top sirloin steak
- 1 pint grape tomatoes
- 1 bundle asparagus tops
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Kosher salt and cracked pepper
- Fancy toothpicks
Set oven to 400 degrees. Prepare asparagus by cutting off tops with a bit of stalk. (Next week, we’ll use the stalks for a soup.)
Toss asparagus and tomatoes in a bit of olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange on a baking sheet covered with aluminum foil. Spread out tomatoes so they roast and don’t steam. Roast until tomatoes just start to burst. Watch asparagus carefully so they don’t burn.
Cut steak into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour a tablespoon of olive oil into a cast-iron skillet (or regular skillet) and turn to medium high heat. With tongs, place steak pieces into skillet with a bit of space between each piece. Don’t move for 2 minutes. Check one to see if seared. Sear pieces on all sides. Just before last side is ready to sear, pour in balsamic vinegar and let the steak soak it up. Move steak to a plate and let rest. Cook in 2 batches if necessary.
Once all ingredients have cooled to room temp, assemble with steak on the bottom, then tomato, then 1 or 2 asparagus tops. Serve with other apps, creamy soup and/or crusty bread and butter.
-----------
Hot chicken artichoke dip
- 2 cups shredded Swiss or Gruyere cheese
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 can chicken breast chunks (or rotisserie)
- 1 can artichoke hearts
- 1 jar pimientos, drained
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup mayo
- Handful fresh parsley, finely chopped (or teaspoon dried)
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper or hot sauce to taste (optional)
- Kosher salt and cracked pepper
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients in a medium bowl. Pour into a sprayed casserole dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until cheese is bubbly and Parmesan on top is melted but not burned. Serve with sturdy crackers or torn fresh bread.
