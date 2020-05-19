Weary of the Crock-Pot and the Instant Pot? Are you just plain weary? Kind of sick of cooking but not willing to sit in the drive-thru lanes? (Please don’t — the food is not healthy, even the selection at Chick-fil-A. Lightning strike me now.)
A local farmer friend of mine says her husband is sick of wet chicken. You know: chicken stew, chicken in saucy sludge, etc.
These dishes will bring you out of the wet chicken fog. Even better, they are a lovely transition to the summer, featuring a cold side, a tropical fruit and a room-temperature entrée.
Each of these dishes have a few components that take a bit of time and love, but when the various flavors come together, YOWZA. These are not pots of melded, slow-cooked ingredients but definitive, differently flavored parts that come together in a balanced, satisfying whole.
They’ll leave you feeling clean and pleasantly full, not like the "I should take a shower after that greasy burger and pollution-choked drive-thru" full. Bon appetit.
Baked buffalo chicken with blue cheese potato salad
4 small-medium chicken breasts, pounded and seasoned with salt/pepper
Note: If no breasts available, you can use a whole traditional flavored rotisserie chicken, shredded
Buffalo sauce:
3/4 cup honey
3/4 cup hot sauce, preferably Frank’s
1/2 stick butter, melted
Blue cheese potato salad:
1 small bag bite-size potatoes (2 pounds), quartered
2 celery stalks, sliced
1/4 cup chopped dill pickle or cornichons
1/2 cup or more mayo
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
1 teaspoon Dijon
1 teaspoon granulated or brown sugar
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, divided
Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper
Preheat oven to 400. Spray a baking dish. Whisk together hot sauce, honey, and melted butter in a medium bowl. Pour Buffalo sauce into sprayed baking dish and nestle in the pounded, seasoned chicken breasts. Spoon some of the sauce over the chicken.
Bake until meat thermometer reads 165 and no longer or chicken will dry out (about 25 to 30 minutes). Be sure to baste chicken with the sauce after about 12 to 15 minutes. If you are using shredded rotisserie, place chicken in the baking dish and pour Buffalo sauce over it. Heat until warmed through, 7 to 10 minutes.
While chicken is baking, put quartered potatoes into a large sauce pan and cover with water. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Simmer until potatoes are cooked through. Drain and sprinkle with salt and 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar immediately.
While those cool, mix remaining ingredients in a large bowl. When potatoes are completely cooled, add them to the blue cheese mixture and stir to completely coat. Put in fridge to chill while chicken cools out of the oven.
Plate chicken and pour over some sauce carefully. Sprinkle with blue cheese and some scallions (just the green). Serve with chilled blue cheese potato salad. Top with celery leaves and a bit more salt and cracked pepper to the whole dish.
Bang bang shrimp with mango salsa
12 ounces medium raw shrimp, tails and peels removed
1 teaspoon vegetable oil, sesame oil, garlic
1 tablespoon soy sauce, tamari or aminos
1 1/2 cups sticky rice
1 large piece nori (seaweed sheet) chopped into small pieces (optional)
2 medium avocados, mashed
Juice of half a lime
Kosher salt
Mango salsa:
2 ripe mangos, diced
1/4 cup red onion, small dice
1/4 cup red bell pepper, small dice
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Juice of half a lime
Bang bang sauce:
1/2 cup light or regular mayo
Tablespoon sweet chili sauce
2 teaspoons Sriracha
Sesame seeds
Cook sticky rice according to package instructions. While rice is cooking, heat oils in a deep skillet, medium heat. Add shrimp, garlic and soy sauce. Stir, then cook undisturbed for 4 minutes. Flip each shrimp and cook 2 more minutes. Take off heat.
While shrimp and rice are cooling, prepare mashed avocado, mango salsa, and bang bang sauce. Mix avocado, lime juice and salt in a small bowl. Toss mango, red onion, bell pepper, cilantro and lime juice in another small bowl. Whisk mayo, sweet chili sauce and Sriracha in a third small bowl.
To assemble, plate a serving of rice. Add nori if using. Add 8 or 9 shrimp, then avocado mixture, salsa and drizzled bang bang sauce. Top with sesame seeds and serve at room temperature.
