I don’t eat huge platters of food, especially in the summer. But I do like to snack all day, and I do like crunchy textures. and even though they are super pretty, I have a hard time working in my veggies and fruit daily.
So, I’ve been making smoothies, tossing chopped fruit with honey and lime juice, and topping homemade pizza with loads of fresh veg.
I’ve also been making the following two beauties, a perfect snack and side to graze on all day.
The first is the classic ramen noodle salad from the ‘90s, just updated and made a bit healthier. But it’s still perfect for any potluck or brunch. Sub in any crisp vegetables you like. Don’t skip the toasting part.
Oh, and throw that spice packet away. It has scary ingredients in there I can’t even pronounce. The fresh ginger makes the dressing, giving it the zingy depth of flavor that will keep you shoveling in this salad!
I adore spinach dip with crostini. You could add a can of unmarinated artichokes to be more classic, but I wanted full on green power.
I put an entire bag of flat leaf spinach in this dip. I hope it tips the health scale on the mayo and cream cheese.
The Parmesan is essential, giving the dip a salty nuttiness. and the lemon juice … there’s the zing again.
Ramen noodle salad
2 3-ounce packages of ramen noodles
1/2 cup cashews
2 cups thinly sliced purple cabbage
2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
2 medium grated carrots
1 cup snap peas, cut in half
1 red pepper, diced
1/4 cup green onions, chopped
3 mini mandarin oranges, peeled and segmented
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
Chopped cilantro and mint to taste
Dressing
2 tablespoons EACH: cooking oil, rice vinegar and soy sauce (gluten-free, if needed)
1 tablespoon EACH: toasted sesame oil and honey
1 teaspoon EACH: minced ginger and minced garlic
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Crush the dry ramen noodles into bite-sized pieces on a rimmed baking sheet. There will be many tiny pieces, but make sure there are some slightly larger pieces as these have the best crunch. Add the cashews to the sheet and toast in the oven for 7-8 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Add the cabbage, carrots, snap peas, red pepper, green onions, mandarin oranges and sesame seeds to a large salad bowl. When the ramen and cashews have cooled, add them to the bowl too.
Add all the dressing ingredients to a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake well. Or whisk in a bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Serve right away.
If you want it to last more than an hour or so, keep the toasted ramen separate until ready to eat. Serves 6.
— Adapted from theendlessmeal.com
Easy spinach dip
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 cups fresh packed spinach
1/2 cup Hellman’s mayonnaise
1/2 cup whipped cream cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon lemon juice (about half a large lemon)
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Chop the spinach a cup at a time in a small food processor and transfer to a mixing bowl.
Mix in the mayonnaise, whipped cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice and the cloves of minced garlic. Transfer to a baking dish.
Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until heated through bubbling on the edges. I like to mix the dip around a little when I pull it out of the oven as the top can go a funny color when it bakes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.