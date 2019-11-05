Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.