Have you heard about the TikTok folded quesadilla sensation? Buckle up, baby.
I’m always a bit late to the game, but it all started on TikTok (admission, I don’t use the video-sharing app) when, on Dec. 29 user Crystalscookingfun took a flour tortilla, cut a slit along center to edge, placed a single ingredient into each of the circle's quadrants, folded accordingly and cooked the darling to crisp perfection in a panini press. Her folded wrap included a sliced chicken cutlet, spring mix, tomatoes and grated cheese.
It wasn’t until the next day, however, when user Ellcarter1 put her spin on it with breakfast foods (bacon, scrambled eggs and cheese) that the technique took off. Millions of views, people.
This hits all of my marks, the points that get me most pumped about cooking. It’s not complicated, it has five ingredients, the combinations are endless, you can use up random ingredients in the fridge, it can be sweet or savory, and you can hold it in your hand. Get out.
To me, the key is the start and the finish. You must have a fresh tortilla, the bigger the better to fit the four ingredients. Let it come to room temperature or microwave for a few seconds so it doesn’t tear when you fold it.
Use a good olive oil for savory and a pat of butter for sweet. If you use cheese, make sure you leave it in the pan long enough for it to melt, so set the temperature to medium or medium-high at most. While it’s still hot, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon or Parmesan. Voila.
Folded quesadilla combinations to try:
SAVORY
• Roasted turkey, hummus, cucumbers, grated gouda.
• Roast beef, sliced cheddar, romaine lettuce, horseradish sauce.
• Honey ham, sliced Swiss, pickles, Dijon mustard.
• Shrimp, black beans, pepper jack cheese, salsa.
• Rotisserie chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, iceberg lettuce.
• Scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns, ketchup.
SWEET
• Sliced strawberries, bananas, Nutella, cream cheese.
• Apple, cheddar, almond butter, honey.
• Mascerated berries, cream cheese, mascarpone, cocoa powder.
• Apples, pecans, maple syrup, cinnamon cream cheese.
I would like to dedicate this column to Jo Mueller, who died this past weekend after a long battle with cancer. Jo saved the hard copies of the Life section for me every week. She was my mentor, my friend, my predecessor and a much better maker than me.
Jo made the world a better place, and we are less without her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.