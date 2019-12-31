Happy New Year! Let’s start this new year with a bang of goodness, shall we?
You can’t go wrong with hummus. Hummus is a dip or spread with origins in the Middle East and Mediterranean.
It’s great for you because the chickpeas have some protein and fiber, and olive oil and garlic are nutritional in moderation. But because of the oil, there are lots of calories. So don’t eat much in one sitting. Plain is delicious, but try flavoring it with a half of a roasted red pepper, even more garlic, jalapenos, Kalamata olives or steamed beets.
Some folks make it without the tahini, which is sesame paste. I think tahini is crucial; it’s what gives hummus its creaminess. It is expensive in comparison with the other ingredients and not easy to find in the Joplin area. Walmart and Aldi do not carry it. Cash Saver, Fox Farm, and the natural grocers do carry it. Or you can make it yourself combining toasted sesame seeds and olive oil in a food processor.
The following hummus bowls combine a half cup of hummus with five clean, fresh ingredients. They are complete meals containing protein, some carbs and vegetables. The hummus can be homemade or store-bought. See the recipe and suggestions below.
Simply smear the hummus across the bottom of a bowl. Add small piles of the ingredients and stare in awe for a moment at your beautiful presentation, and marvel at how healthy you are eating to start the new year.
Let’s start a food revolution. Take a photo and send it to me at josie.josiemai@gmail.com, and I will post it on my Josie Mai Personal Chef page and on my website. Then dig in with a fork or just a few triangles of toasted pita or multi-grain tortilla chips.
Each week in January, I will share trios that are nutritious and delicious — and have easy-to-change flavor profiles to suit your mood. Consider adding your favorites to your weekly meal rotation for the rest of 2020. Each trio will be a surefire vehicle to carry your favorite and seasonal ingredients. Stay tuned for healthy soups, chopped salads, grain bowls and sautes over rice.
Cheers to eating well in 2020, Joplin.
-------------------------------------------------
Hummus
Rinse and drain one can of chickpeas (garbanzo beans). Add to a small food processor. Add 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup tahini, 2 peeled garlic cloves, juice of one lemon and sprinkle of kosher salt. Process until as smooth as you can get it.
While processing, slowly add 1/4 cup of ice water. Blend until incorporated. Taste and add more seasoning if desired. Best store-bought brands: Hope, Tribe, or Aldi brand.
All bowl recipes make one serving.
-------------------------------
Mediterranean hummus bowl
1/2 cup hummus
1/2 cup roasted eggplant/vegetables or
1/4 cup tabbouleh
1/4 cup feta
Halved jammy egg (6-minute boiled egg)
-------------------------------------
Mexican hummus bowl
1/2 cup hummus
1/2 cup ground beef or black beans seasoned in taco spice
1/2 cup cooked corn
1/4 cup favorite salsa
Handful shredded lettuce
---------------------------------------
Smoked salmon hummus bowl
1/4 cup hummus
3 thin slices smoked salmon
7 slices cucumber
2 thinly sliced radishes
Sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning
