CARTHAGE, MO - Emma Jane Cameron, 72, a former vocal and instrumental music teacher, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ulmer Funeral Home,
JOPLIN, MO - Marc Lusignan, 67, an engineer, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at College View Manor, Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory.
LaRUSSELL, MO - Kathryn V. Langston, 93, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Langston Cemetery, LaRussell. Arrangements are under the direction of Housh-Goodwin Funeral Home, Sarcoxie.
