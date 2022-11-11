The following publications are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library:
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"Keepunumuk: Weeachumun’s Thanksgiving Story," Danielle Greendeer
"A Very Big Fall," Emmy Kastner
"Our Day of the Dead Celebration," Ana Aranda
"My Diwali Light," Raakhee Mirchandani
"Loud Mouse," Cara Mentzel
"The Night Before Christmas," Steve Richardson
ADULT FICTION
"Desert Star," Michael Connelly
"Peril in Paris," Rhys Bowen
"Book of Extraordinary Tragedies," Joe Meno
"Liberation Day: Stories," George Saunders
"Charlotte Perkins Gillman: Novels, Stories & Poems," Charlotte Perkins Gillman
"Dewey Decimated," Allison Brook
ADULT NONFICTION
"The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human," Siddhartha Mukherjee
"Feed These People: Slam-Dunk Recipes for Your Crew," Jen Hatmaker
"Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty," Giancarlo Granda
"Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns and Abstractions," Temple Grandin
"Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are," Lysa TerKeurst
TEEN FICTION
"A Scatter of Light," Malinda Lo
"Miss Peregrine’s Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals," Ransom Riggs
"The Dragon’s Promise," Elizabeth Lim
"The Epic Story of Every Living Thing," Deb Caletti
"Cursed," Marissa Meyer
"Gleanings: Stories from the Arc of a Scythe," Neal Shusterman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.