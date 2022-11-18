The following publications are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library:
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"I Am Ruby Bridges," Ruby Bridges
"Counting to Bananas: A Mostly Rhyming Fruit Book," Carrie Tillotson
"Over, Bear! Under, Where?" Julie Hedlund
ADULT FICTION
"We All Want Impossible Things: A Novel," Catherine Newman
"The Christmas Murder Game," Alexandra Benedict
"Before the Coffee Gets Cold: A Novel," Toshikazu Kawaguchi
"Sherlock Holmes: Masters of Lies," Philip Purser-Hallard
"Mystic Wind: A Legal Thriller," James Barretto
"Big Chicas Don’t Cry," Annette Chavez Macias
LARGE-PRINT FICTION
"Anything but Plain," Suzanne Woods Fisher
"Murder on an Irish Farm," Carlene O’Connor
"Hearts of Briarwall," Krista Lynne Jensen
"Righteous Prey," John Sandford
"Magpie," Elizabeth Day
"Christmas on Reindeer Road," Debbie Mason
ADULT NONFICTION
"His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice," Robert Samuels
"Dinners With Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships," Nina Totenberg
"Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for your Forever Files: A Cookbook," Deb Perelman
"Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn’t Know You Needed to Know," M.E. Hecht
"The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," Michelle Obama
"So Help Me God," Mike Pence
