ADULT FICTION
“Irish Coffee Murder,” Leslie Meier
“The Midwife of Auschwitz,” Anna Stuart
“The Donut Legion,” Joe R. Lansdale
“Earth’s the Right Place for Love,” Elizabeth Berg
“Victory City,” Salman Rushdie
“Lying Beside You,” Michael Robotham
LARGE-PRINT FICTION
“Black Candle Woman,” Diane Marie Brown
“Three-Edged Sword,” Jeffry P. Lindsay
“Never Never,” Colleen Hoover
“Lemon Curd Killer,” Laura Childs
“Forget What You Know,” Christina Dodd
“Dark of Night,” Colleen Coble
ADULT NONFICTION
“How Do We Know Ourselves?: Curiosities and Marvels of the Human Mind,” David G. Myers
“Wild and Woolly Knitted Animals: A Naturalist’s Notebook,” Sara Elizabeth Kellner
“The Battle Cry of the Siamese Kitten: Even More Tales from the Accidental Veterinarian,” Phillipp Schott
“The Holy Wild Grimoire: A Heathen Handbook of Magick, Spells, and Verses,” Danielle Dulsky
“The Watchmaker’s Daughter: The True Story of World War II Heroine Corrie Ten Boom,” Larry Loftis
“Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem,” Laurie Notaro
TEEN FICTION
“Wake the Bones,” Elizbeth Kilcoyne
“Begin Again,” Emma Lord
“We Deserve Monuments,” Jas Hammonds
“Man Made Monsters,” Andrea L. Rogers
“The Buried and the Bound,” Rochelle Hassan
“Charm,” Tracy Wolff
