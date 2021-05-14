JUVENILE STORYBOOKS

“My Monster and Me,” Nadiya Hussain

“Champ and Major: First Dogs,” Joy McCullough

“Mother Goose to the Rescue!” Nate Evans

“The Lost Package,” Richard Ho

“Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer,” Traci Sorell

“Box: Henry Brown Mails Himself to Freedom,” Carole Boston Weatherford

ADULT FICTION

“The Devil May Dance: A Novel,” Jake Tapper

“That Summer: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner

“A Distant Shore: A Novel,” Karen Kingsbury

“The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave

“The Committed Viet Thanh Nguyen Fairhaven Rising,” L.E. Modesitt Jr.

ADULT NONFICTION

“Shuttle, Houston: My Life in the Center Seat of Mission Control,” Paul Dye

“Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town,” Barbara Demick

“Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR,” Lisa Napoli

“Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly

“Coconut & Sambal: Recipes from My Indonesian Kitchen,” Lara Lee

“Mozart: The Reign of Love,” Jan Swafford

