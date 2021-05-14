JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“My Monster and Me,” Nadiya Hussain
“Champ and Major: First Dogs,” Joy McCullough
“Mother Goose to the Rescue!” Nate Evans
“The Lost Package,” Richard Ho
“Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer,” Traci Sorell
“Box: Henry Brown Mails Himself to Freedom,” Carole Boston Weatherford
ADULT FICTION
“The Devil May Dance: A Novel,” Jake Tapper
“That Summer: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner
“A Distant Shore: A Novel,” Karen Kingsbury
“The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave
“The Committed Viet Thanh Nguyen Fairhaven Rising,” L.E. Modesitt Jr.
ADULT NONFICTION
“Shuttle, Houston: My Life in the Center Seat of Mission Control,” Paul Dye
“Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town,” Barbara Demick
“Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR,” Lisa Napoli
“Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly
“Coconut & Sambal: Recipes from My Indonesian Kitchen,” Lara Lee
“Mozart: The Reign of Love,” Jan Swafford
