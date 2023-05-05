The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“The Arnold Lobel Book of Mother Goose”
“Good Night, Body: Finding Calm from Head to Toe,” Britney Winn Lee
“Yoshi, Sea Turtle Genius: A True Story about an Amazing Swimmer,” Lynne Cox
“The Hospital Book,” Lisa Brown
“Blurp’s Book of Manners,” Cindy Derby
“The Mermaid Princesses,” Maya Cameron-Gordon
ADULT FICTION
“The Secret Book of Flora Lea,” Patti Callahan Henry
“Your Shouldn’t Have Come Here,” Jeneva Rose
“Swamp Story,” Dave Barry
“The Ferryman,” Justin Cronin
“The New Earth,” Jess Row
“The Queen’s Price: A Black Jewels Novel,” Anne Bishop
LARGE-PRINT FICTION
“So Shall You Reap,” Donna Leon
“Showstopper: A Peter Diamond Investigation,” Peter Lovesay
“A Song for the Dark Times,” Ian Rankin
“Daughter of Eden: Eve’s Story,” Jill Eileen Smith
“How to Sell a Haunted House,” Grady Hendrix
“The Writing Retreat,” Julia Bartz
ADULT NONFICTION
“Wild Ride: A Memoir of I.V. Drips and Rocket Ships,” Hayley Arceneaux
“Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted: A Culinary Adventure with 60 Recipes from Around the Globe,” Gordon Ramsay
“Remote Not Distant: Design a Company Culture that Will Help You Thrive in a Hybrid Workplace,” Gustavo Razzetti
“The Dog Behavior Problem Solver: Step-by-Step Positive Training Techniques to Correct More Than 20 Problem Behaviors,” Teoti Anderson
“Family Handyman Best Tips & Projects”
“The Horror Show Guide: The Ultimate Frightfest of Movies,” Mike Mayo
