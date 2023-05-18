The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.

JUVENILE CD BOOK FICTION

“Tally Tuttle Turns into a Turtle,” Kathryn Holmes

“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,” Jeff Kinney

“Garvey in the Dark,” Nikki Grimes

“The Carrefour Curse,” Dianne K. Salerni

“The Trouble with Robots,” Michelle Mohrweis

“The Book That No One Wanted to Read,” Richard Ayoade

LIBRARY OF THINGS

Sushi cooking kit

Pickleball set

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR camera

Jewelry making kit

Garden tool set

Video projector

Household tool kit

ADULT FICTION

“The Book that Wouldn’t Burn,” Mark Lawrence

“The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece,” Tom Hanks

“The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese

“Speak for the Dead: A Dominion Archives Mystery,” Amy Tector

“Hula,” Jasmin Iolani Hakes

“Yellowface,” R.F. Kuang

TEEN FICTION

“A Long Stretch of Bad Days,” Mindy McGinnis

“Furysong,” Rosaria Munda

“Beasts of Ruin,” Ayana Gray

“Padawan,” Kiersten White

“A Whole Song and Dance,” Sarvenaz Tash

“The Sun and the Star,” Rick Riordan

