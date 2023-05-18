The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE CD BOOK FICTION
“Tally Tuttle Turns into a Turtle,” Kathryn Holmes
“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,” Jeff Kinney
“Garvey in the Dark,” Nikki Grimes
“The Carrefour Curse,” Dianne K. Salerni
“The Trouble with Robots,” Michelle Mohrweis
“The Book That No One Wanted to Read,” Richard Ayoade
LIBRARY OF THINGS
Sushi cooking kit
Pickleball set
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR camera
Jewelry making kit
Garden tool set
Video projector
Household tool kit
ADULT FICTION
“The Book that Wouldn’t Burn,” Mark Lawrence
“The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece,” Tom Hanks
“The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese
“Speak for the Dead: A Dominion Archives Mystery,” Amy Tector
“Hula,” Jasmin Iolani Hakes
“Yellowface,” R.F. Kuang
TEEN FICTION
“A Long Stretch of Bad Days,” Mindy McGinnis
“Furysong,” Rosaria Munda
“Beasts of Ruin,” Ayana Gray
“Padawan,” Kiersten White
“A Whole Song and Dance,” Sarvenaz Tash
“The Sun and the Star,” Rick Riordan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.