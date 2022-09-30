Below is just a sampling of the books and other items — new and old — available at the Joplin Public Library. Visit online at www.joplinpubliclibrary.org.
JUVENILE FICTION
"Black Bird, Blue Road," Sofiya Pasternack
"Iron Tide Rising," Carrie Ryan
"Camp Out Quest," Sam Hay
"Lodestar," Shannon Messenger
"Egypt’s Fire," Tom Phillips
"Daybreak on Raven Island," Fleur Bradley
ADULT FICTION
"In the Dark We Forget," Sandra SG Wong
"The Devil Takes You Home," Gabino Iglesias
"Babysitter," Joyce Carol Oates
"Amy Among the Serial Killers," Jincy Willett
"The Last of the Seven," Steven Hartov
"An Embarrassment of Itches: An Animal Lovers Cozy Mystery," M.K. Dean
ADULT NONFICTION
"Immigration: An American History," Carl J. Bon Tempo
"Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories From the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All"
"Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence," Ken Auletta
"The Art of Teaching Children: All I Learned From a Lifetime in the Classroom," Phillip Done
"This Place of Promise: A Historian’s Perspective on 200 years of Missouri History," Gary R. Kremer
"The Science of Murder: The Forensics of Agatha Christie," Carla Valentine
TEEN FICTION
"Daughter of Sparta," Claire M. Andrews
"Baby & Solo," Lisabeth Posthuma
"Don’t Hate the Player," Alexis Nedd
"This Wicked Fate," Kalynn Baryon
"Amelia Unabridged," Ashley Schumacher
"Blade of Secrets," Tricia Levenseller
