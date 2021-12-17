ADULT FICTION
"The Way We Weren’t," Phoebe Fox
"When Christmas Comes: A Yuletide Mystery," Andrew Klavan
"Monster in the Middle," Tiphanie Yanique
"Prime Directive," T. Davis Bunn
"City of Time and Magic," Paula Brackston
"Her Last Breath," Hilary Davidson
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Smoke," Joe Ide
"The Last Chance Library," Freya Sampson
"Clive Cussler’s the Devil’s Sea," Dirk Cussler
"Murder at the Christmas Cookie Bake-off," Darci Hannah
"Once a Laird," Mary Jo Putney
"A MacCallister Christmas," William W. Johnstone
ADULT NONFICTION
"Classic Book Reviews and Timely Stories," Charles J. Scott
"The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters," Rachel Trethewey
"Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me," Jamie Foxx
"The Modern Larder," Michelle McKenzie
"Fodor’s Paris," Nancy Heslin
"Who Do You Want to be When You Grow Old? The Path of Purposeful Aging," Richard Leider
