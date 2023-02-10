The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE NONFICTION
“Who is Colin Kaepernick?” Lakita Wilson
“Wilma Mankiller,” Traci Sorell
“G.O.A.T. Football Quarterbacks,” Alexander Lowe
“If You Traveled on the Underground Railroad,” Ebony Wilkins
“Underground Fire: Hope, Sacrifice, and Courage in the Cherry Mine Disaster,” Sally M. Walker
“Buzzkill: A Wild Wander Through the Weird and Threatened World of Bugs,” Brenna Maloney
ADULT FICTION
“Love, Clancy: Diary of a Good Dog,” W. Bruce Cameron
“The Girls Who Disappeared,” Claire Douglas
“Eyes of the Void,” Adrian Tchaikovsky
“Norman Mailer: The Naked and the Dead & Selected Letters, 1945-1946,” Norman Mailer
“Believers and Hustlers,” Sylva Nze Ifedigbo
“Someone Else’s Shoes,” Jojo Moyes
ADULT NONFICTION
“Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder that Hooked America on True Crime,” Joe Pompeo
“The Art of Getting It Wrong: Finding Good in the Misadventures of Life,” Stephen Miller
“Prep + Rally: an Hour of Prep, a Week of Delicious Meals,” Dini Klein
“Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West, 1836-1880,” Katie Hickman
“The Ransomware Hunting Team: A Band of Misfits’ Improbable Crusade to Save the World from Cybercrime,” Renee Dudley
“Readme.txt,” Chelsea Manning
TEEN NONFICTION
“A Perfectionist’s Guide to Not Being Perfect,” Bonnie Zucker
“Kid Confident #1: How to Manage Your Social Power in Middle School,” Bonnie Zucker
“My Vegan Year,” Niki Webster
“Gamer Girls: 25 Women Who Built the Video Game Industry,” Mary Kenney
“Snoozefest: The Surprising Science of Sleep,” Tanya Lloyd Kyi
