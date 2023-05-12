The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE FICTION
“Flashback,” Shannon Messenger
“The Three Little Guinea Pigs,” Erica S. Perl
“Bad Kitty Goes to the Vet,” Nick Bruel
“Lasagna Means I Love You,” Kate O’Shaughnessy
“Dog Squad 2: Cat Crew,” Chris Grabenstein
“Brave Bird at Wounded Knee: A Story of Protest on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation,” Rachel Bithell
ADULT FICTION
“A Death in Denmark,” Amulya Malladi
“The Friendship Breakup,” Annie Cathryn
“The Rescue,” T. Jefferson Parker
“Shell Beach,” T. Davis Bunn
“Lassiter,” J.R. Ward
“Where Are the Children Now?” Mary Higgins Clark
ADULT NONFICTION
“Modern Miss Mason: Discover How Charlotte Mason’s Revolutionary Ideas on Home Education Can Change How You & Your Children Learn & Grow Together,” Leah Boden
“Sin City Gangsters: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Las Vegas,” Jeffrey Sussman
“Laziness Does Not Exist: A Defense of the Exhausted, Exploited and Overworked,” Devon Price
“Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines
“Invasion: The Inside Story of Russia’s Bloody War and Ukraine’s Fight for Survival,” Luke Harding
“Say the Right Thing: How to Talk about Identity, Diversity and Justice,” Kenji Yoshino
