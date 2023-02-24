The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE FICTION
“The Incredible Ice Event,” John R. Erickson
“Whale Done: A FunJungle Novel,” Stuart Gibbs
“Winston Chu Vs. the Whimsies,” Stacey Lee
“Princess of the Wild Sea,” Megan Frazer Blakemore
“We Own the Sky,” W.R. Philbrick
“Simon Sort of Says,” Erin Bow
ADULT FICTION
“You Must Remember This,” Kat Rosenfield
“The Survivalists,” Kashana Cauley
“The Writing Retreat,” Julia Bartz
“Hungry Ghosts,” Kevin Jared Hosein
“Murder Your Employer,” Rupert Holmes
“The Last Kingdom,” Steve Berry
LARGE-PRINT FICTION
“The Book Haters’ Book Club,” Gretchen Anthony
“Peril in Paris,” Rhys Bowen
“The Matchmaker’s Gift,” Lynda Cohen Loigman
“Maybe Not,” Colleen Hoover
“The Cobbler of Spanish Fort and Other Frontier Stories,” Johnny D. Boggs
ADULT NONFICTION
“Dead People Suck: A Guide for Survivors of the Newly Departed,” Laurie Kilmartin
“Bravo Company: An Afghanistan Deployment and Its Aftermath,” Ben Kesling
“Hollywood: The Oral History,” Jeanine Basinger
“Butcher’s Work: True Crime Tales of American Murder and Madness,” Harold Schechter
“Tutankhamen’s Trumpet: The Story of Ancient Egypt in 100 Objects from the Boy-King’s Tomb,” Toby Wilkinson
“Our Man in Tokyo: An American Ambassador and the Countdown to Pearl Harbor,” Steve Kemper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.