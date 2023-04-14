The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
ADULT FICTION
“Romantic Comedy,” Curtis Sittenfeld
“Bones Under the Ice,” Mary Ann Miller
“48 Clues into the Disappearance of My Sister,” Joyce Carol Oates
“World Running Down,” Al Hess
“Collateral Damage,” Judith Jance
“Kunstlers in Paradise,” Cathleen Schine
“The Fourth Enemy,” Anne Perry
“Scavenger Hunt,” Chad Boudreaux
“Ruby Spencer’s Whisky Year,” Rochelle Bilow
“Hidden Shifters,” David Dann
“Biography of X,” Catherine Lacey
“Dark Angel,” John Sandford
LARGE-PRINT FICTION“Unnatural History,” Jonathan Kellerman
“Paperback Jack,” Loren D. Estleman
“Grave Reservations,” Cherie Priest
“The Bookshop of Secrets,” Mollie Rushmeyer
“The Last Orphan,” Gregg Hurwitz
“The Magic Kingdom,” Russell Banks
“The Decision,” Wanda Brunstetter
“Someone Else’s Shoes,” Jojo Moyes
“In a House of Lies,” Ian Rankin
ADULT NONFICTION
“Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors,” Tom Bower
“An A-Z of Pasta: Recipes for Shapes and Sauces, from Alfabeto to Ziti, and Everything in Between,” Rachel Roddy
“A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan
“The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession,” Alexandra Robbins
“George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage that Saved the Monarchy,” Sally Bedell Smith
“Family Handyman: Handy Hints” “Lily’s Promise: Holding on to Hope through Auschwitz and Beyond — a Story for All Generations,” Lily Ebert
“After the Romanovs: Russian Exiles in Paris from the Belle Epoque through Revolution and War,” Helen Rappaport
CD BOOK FICTION
“Operation Starshot,” Craig A. Falconer
“Wild Warriors,” Nicholas Sansbury Smith
“Hellfire,” Rhett C. Bruno
“Worthy Opponents,” Danielle Steel
“So Shall You Reap,” Donna Leon
“Death of a Traitor,” M.C. Beaton
