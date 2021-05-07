JUVENILE FICTION
“Warriors: The Broken Code 5: The Place of No Stars,” Erin Hunter
“Ground Zero,” Alan Gratz
“Ways to Grow Love,” Renee Watson
“Fairy in Waiting,” Sophie Kinsella
“The Charmed Children of Rookskill Castle,” Janet S. Fox
ADULT FICTION
“The Russian Cage,” Charlaine Harris
“Meet Isabel Puddles,” M.V. Byrne
“Truly Like Lightning,” David Duchovny
“Death with a Double Edge: A Daniel Pitt Novel,” Anne Perry
“Sooley,” John Grisham
“My Year Abroad,” Chang-rae Lee
ADULT NONFICTION
“Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas,” Glenn Kenny
“Project Censored’s State of the Free Press 2021: The Top Censored Stories and Media Analytics of 2019-20,” Mickey Huff
“How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief From a Life Well Lived,” Leslie Jordan
“Intimations: Six Essays,” Zadie Smith
“Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner
“Mad at the World: A Life of John Steinbeck,” William Souder
TEEN NONFICTION
“Crush Your Test Anxiety: How to be Calm, Confident, and Focused on any Test,” Ben Bernstein
“Bad Boys of Fashion: Style Rebels and Renegades Through the Ages,” Jennifer Croll
“Debunk it, Fake News Edition: How to Stay Sane in a World of Misinformation,” John Grant
“The Awesome 3-D Art Coloring Guide: Learn 3-D Coloring Techniques & Colors Cool Drawings!,” Yukari Mishima
“Cook Anime: Eat Like Your Favorite Character — From Bento to Yakisoba,” Diana Ault
“Zen Teen: 40 Ways to Stay Calm When Life Gets Stressful,” Tanya Carroll Richardson
