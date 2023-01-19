The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE EASY NONFICTION
“The Animal Toolkit: How Animals Use Tools,” Steve Jenkins
“How You Came To Be,” Carole Gerber
“A Journey Under the Sea,” Craig Foster
“Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem,” Sojourner Kincaid-Rolle
“Afghanistan,” Amy Rechner
“The Longest Journey: An Artic Tern’s Migration,” Amy Hevron
DVDs
“Halloween Ends”
“Black Adam”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Sling Blade”
“Apocalypse Now: The Complete Dossier”
“She Said”
ADULT FICTION
“Bad Cree,” Jessica Johns
“Sleep No More,” Jayne Ann Krentz
“It Starts With Us,” Colleen Hoover
“The Blended Quilt,” Wanda Brunstetter
“American Afterlife,” Pedro Hoffmeister
“Sam,” Allegra Goodman
ADULT NONFICTION
“The 36-Hour Day: A Family Guide to Caring for People Who Have Alzheimer Disease and Other Dementias,” Nancy L. Mace
“The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America,” Cori Bush
“From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home,” Tembi Locke
“Spare,” Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
“Sundays with Sophie: Flay Family Recipes for Any Day of the Week,” Bobby Flay
“A Crochet World of Creepy Creatures and Cryptids: 40 Amigurumi Patterns for Adorable Monsters, Mythical Beings and More,” Rikki Gustafson
