The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
DVDs
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Bros”
“Call Jane”
“The Woman King”
“Dreamgirls”
“The Professor and the Madman”
ADULT FICTION
“Pulling the Wings Off Angels,” K.J. Parker
“Living Memory,” David Walton
“Eyes Turned Skyward,” Alena Dillon
“Devil’s Delight: An Agatha Raisin Mystery,” M.C. Beaton
“The War of Two Queens,” Jennifer L. Armentrout
“Bleeding Heart Yard,” Elly Griffiths
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“Sleepwalk,” Dan Chaon
“The Broken Bow,” Larry D. Sweazy
“Hope Creek,” Janet Dailey
“Rules at the School by the Sea,” Jenny Colgan
“Dashing Through the Snowbirds: A Meg Langslow Mystery,” Donna Andrews
“The Lost Ticket,” Freya Sampson
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Wind at My Back: Resilience, Grace, and Other Gifts From My Mentor, Raven Wilkinson,” Misty Copeland
“OTK: Extra Good Things,” Noor Murad
“American Refuge: True Stories of the Refugee Experience,” Diya Abdo
“Nothing But the Night: Leopold & Loeb and the Truth Behind the Murder that Rocked 1920s America,” Greg King
“Short Stories in a Long Journey: What It Takes to End and Prevent Homelessness,” Richard R. Troxell
“American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics,” Kevin Hazzard
