The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE FICTION
“The Elephant’s Girl,” Celesta Rimington
“Stellarlune,” Shannon Messenger
“The Tower of Nero,” Rick Riordan
“The Superteacher Project,” Gordon Korman
“Goosebumps: Slappy, Beware!” R.L. Stine
“The Windeby Puzzle: History and Story,” Lois Lowry
CD BOOK FICTION
“A Hard Day for a Hangover,” Darynda Jones
“Night Shift,” Robin Cook
“Red Winter,” Marc Cameron
“Devil’s Delight,” M.C. Beaton
“The Maze,” Nelson DeMille
“The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy
ADULT NONFICTION
“More Than Words: Turn #MeToo Into #ISaidSomething,” Kirsten D. Anderson
“You Are Not a Sh*tty Parent: How to Practice Self-Compassion and Give Yourself a Break,” Carla Naumburg
“Hooray for Grandparents! Ideas for Keeping Close, Building Traditions, and Creating Lasting Memories,” Jay K. Payleitner
“Ten Words to Live By: Delighting In and Doing What God Commands,” Jen Wilkin
“Rikers: An Oral History,” Graham A. Rayman
“Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention,” Peggy Rowe
TEEN FICTION
“The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame,” Holly Black
“Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute,” Talia Hibbert
“Horrid,” Katrina Leno
“Breakup from Hell,” Ann Davila Cardinal
“We Are All So Good at Smiling,” Amber McBride
“When You Wish Upon a Lantern,” Gloria Chao
