The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
CD BOOK FICTION
“Hunting Time,” Jeffery Deaver
“The Sea Wolves,” Clive Cussler
“Night Shift,” Robin Cook
“The Hike,” Susi Holliday
“Never Meant to Meet You,” Alli Frank
“The Wrong Bones,” Melinda Leigh
ADULT FICTION
“City Dark,” Roger A. Canaff
“Last Liar Standing,” Danielle M. Wong
“Dune: The Heir of Caladan,” Brian Herbert
“Convergence,” Zoraida Cordova
“A Ghost of Caribou,” Alice Henderson
“Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far-Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change,” Geoff Dembicki
“Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect,” Will Guidara
“The Catch Me if You Can: One Woman’s Journey to Every Country in the World,” Jessica Nabongo
“The Complete Language of Flowers: A Definitive and Illustrated History,” S. Theresa Dietz
“Walking Him Home: Helping My Husband Die With Dignity,” Joanne Tubbs Kelly
“Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman,” Lucy Worsley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.