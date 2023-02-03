The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE EASY NONFICTION
“Minecraft: Guide to Survival,” Thomas McBrien
“Frizzy,” Claribel A. Ortega
“Housecat Trouble: Lost and Found,” Mason Dickerson
“Kind Like Fred Rogers,” Nick Esposito
ADULT FICTION
“Vampire Weekend,” Mike Chen
“Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,” Benjamin Stevenson
“Killer Cupid,” Laurien Berenson
“Alone With You in the Ether,” Olivie Blake
“Ms. Demeanor,” Elinor Lipman
“Best American Short Stories 2022”
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“Stalking the Dragon,” James Clay
“Something Old, Something New,” Amy Clipston
“Sons of Thunder: A Slash and Pecos Western,” William W. Johnstone
“Night Shift,” Robin Cook
“Hell and Back,” Craig Johnson
“Devil’s Delight,” M.C. Beaton
ADULT NONFICTION
“No Choice: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right,” Becca Andrews
“How to Speak Whale: A Voyage into the Future of Animal Communication,” Tom Mustill
“The Last Hill: The Epic Story of a Ranger Battalion and the Battle that Defined WWII,” Bob Drury
“Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition,” Amber Tamblyn
“The Essential Dick Gregory,” Dick Gregory
“Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul,” Michael Fanone
