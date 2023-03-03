The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“Goodnight, Little Sea Otter,” A.J. Wood
“Unsinkable Lucile: How a Farm Girl Became the Queen of Fashion and Survived the Titanic,” Hugh Brewster
“Wonderful Hair: The Beauty of Annie Malone,” Eve Nadel Catarevas
“Picture Day Jitters,” Julie Danneberg
“I Am Me: A Book of Authenticity,” Susan Verde
“Will It Be Okay?” Crescent Dragonwagon
ADULT FICTION
“Heart Bones,” Colleen Hoover
“Team Yankee,” Harold Coyle
“Near the Bone,” Christina Henry
“In the Gloaming,” Alice Elliott Dark
“Arch-Conspirator,” Veronica Roth
“It’s One of Us,” J.T. Ellison
ADULT NONFICTION
“Watercolour Lessons: How to Paint and Unwind in 20 Tutorials,” Emma Lefebvre
“Dog Grooming for Dummies,” Margaret H. Bonham
“Rise of the Warrior Cop: The Militarization of America’s Police Forces,” Radley Balko
“Fresh Pasta at Home: 10 Doughs, 20 Shapes, 100+ Recipes, With or Without a Machine”
“Your Cancer Road Map: Navigating Life with Resilience,” Kim Thiboldeaux
“All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir,” Beth Moore
