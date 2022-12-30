The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
ADULT FICTION
“Welcome to the Game,” Craig Henderson
“Before I Let Go,” Kennedy Ryan
“The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights,” Kitty Zeldis
“The Boy and the Dog,” Seishu Hase
“The Best Short Stories 2022: the O. Henry Prize Winners”
“None of This Would Have Happened If Prince Were Alive,” Carolyn Prusa
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“A Hard Day for a Hangover,” Darynda Jones
“A Model of Devotion,” Mary Connealy
“Like the Wind,” Robin Lee Hatcher
“Argyles and Arsenic,” Molly MacRae
“A Dangerous Business,” Jane Smiley
“Bark to the Future: A Chet and Bernie Mystery,” Spencer Quinn
ADULT NONFICTION
“You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health,” Ken Duckworth
“The Philosophy of Modern Song,” Bob Dylan
“Raising Them Right: The Untold Story of America’s Ultraconservative Youth Movement and Its Plot for Power,” Kyle Spencer
“Don’t Call It Quits: Turn the Job You Have Into a Job You Love,” Shana Lebowitz Gaynor
“Africa Is Not a Country: Notes on a Bright Continent,” Dipo Faloyin
“Playing Under the Piano: From Downton to Darkest Peru,” Hugh Bonneville
TEEN FICTION
“Long Live the Pumpkin Queen,” Shea Ernshaw
“A Venom Dark and Sweet,” Judy I. Lin
“Bloodmarked,” Tracy Fahmy
