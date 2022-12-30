The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.

ADULT FICTION

“Welcome to the Game,” Craig Henderson

“Before I Let Go,” Kennedy Ryan

“The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights,” Kitty Zeldis

“The Boy and the Dog,” Seishu Hase

“The Best Short Stories 2022: the O. Henry Prize Winners”

“None of This Would Have Happened If Prince Were Alive,” Carolyn Prusa

LARGE PRINT FICTION

“A Hard Day for a Hangover,” Darynda Jones

“A Model of Devotion,” Mary Connealy

“Like the Wind,” Robin Lee Hatcher

“Argyles and Arsenic,” Molly MacRae

“A Dangerous Business,” Jane Smiley

“Bark to the Future: A Chet and Bernie Mystery,” Spencer Quinn

ADULT NONFICTION

“You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health,” Ken Duckworth

“The Philosophy of Modern Song,” Bob Dylan

“Raising Them Right: The Untold Story of America’s Ultraconservative Youth Movement and Its Plot for Power,” Kyle Spencer

“Don’t Call It Quits: Turn the Job You Have Into a Job You Love,” Shana Lebowitz Gaynor

“Africa Is Not a Country: Notes on a Bright Continent,” Dipo Faloyin

“Playing Under the Piano: From Downton to Darkest Peru,” Hugh Bonneville

TEEN FICTION

“Long Live the Pumpkin Queen,” Shea Ernshaw

“A Venom Dark and Sweet,” Judy I. Lin

“Bloodmarked,” Tracy Fahmy

