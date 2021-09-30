JUVENILE FICTION
“Sophie Quire and the Last Storyguard,” Jonathan Auxier
“Revenge of the Kitten Queen,” Johnny Marciano
“Willodeen,” Katherine Applegate
“A Tale of Sorcery,” Chris Colfer
“The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes,” Rick Riordan
“The Beatryce Prophecy,” Kate DiCamillo
ADULT FICTION
“The Beginning,” Beverly Lewis
“101 Stories,” O Henry
“Mrs. Rochester’s Ghost,” Lindsay Marcott
“Collected Stories,” Donald Barthelme
“Her Heart for a Compass,” Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
“The magician,” Colm Toibin
ADULT NON-FICTION
“Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood,” Danny Trejo
“Inside Comedy: The Soul, Wit, and Bite of Comedy and Comedians of the Last Five Decades,” David Steinberg
“Your Guide to the National Parks: the Complete Guide to All 59 National Parks,” Michael Joseph Oswald
“Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance,” Jessamyn Stanley
“Peril,” Bob Woodward
“I Left My Homework in the Hamptons: What I Learned Teaching the Children of the One Percent,” Blythe Grossberg
