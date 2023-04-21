The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
DVDs
“Infinity Pool”
“Living”
"Mid90s”
“Devotion”
“Confess, Fletch”
“Cocaine Bear”
“Courageous”
ADULT FICTION
“Who Cries for the Lost,” C.S. Harris
“Miss Janie’s Girls,” Carolyn Brown
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris; Mrs. Harris Goes to New York,” Paul Gallico
“Yours Truly,” Abby Jimenez
“Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt
“Hang the Moon,” Jeannette Walls
ADULT NONFICTION
“Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt Visual Dictionary,” Mchael Witwer
“Missouri in World War I,” Jeremy P. Amick
“Fat Off, Fat On: A Big Bitch Manifesto,” Clarkisha Kent
“The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann
“Tasting History: Explore the Past Through 4,000 Years of Recipes,” Max Miller
TEEN FICTION
“Right Where I Left You,” Julian Winters
“Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity,” Angela Velez
“Melt with You,” Jennifer Dugan
“All of Our Demise,” Amanda Foody
“The Passing Playbook,” Isaac Fitzsimons
“Iveliz Explains It All,” Andrea Beatriz Arango
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.