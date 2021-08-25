ADULT FICTION

"A Study in Crimson: Sherlock Holmes 1942," Robert J. Harris

"Mrs. March," Virginia Feito

"The Mysterious Correspondent: New Stories," Marcel Proust

"A Terrible Fall of Angels," Laurell K. Hamilton

"Bloodless: A Pendergast Novel," Douglas J. Preston

"The Talented Mr. Varg," Alexander McCall Smith

ADULT NONFICTION

"Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History," Richard T. Ford

"Goodnight John-Boy: A Celebration of an American Family and the Values that have Sustained Us Through Good Times and Bad," Earl Hamner

"Five-Ingredient Dinners: 100+ Fast, Flavorful Meals," America’s Test Kitchen

"Don’t Call It a Cult: The Shocking Story of Keith Raniere and the Women of NXIVM," Sarah Berman

"Lillyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I’ve Played," Tovah Feldshuh

"Films of Endearment: A Mother, a Son, and the ‘80s Films that Defined Us," Michael Koresky

TEEN FICTION

"Maybe This Time," Kasie West

"All the Stars and Teeth," Adalyn Grace

"The Bone Charmer: Fate is Predictable; Choice is Not," Breeana Shields

"The Fairies’ Path," Ava Corrigan

