ADULT FICTION
"A Study in Crimson: Sherlock Holmes 1942," Robert J. Harris
"Mrs. March," Virginia Feito
"The Mysterious Correspondent: New Stories," Marcel Proust
"A Terrible Fall of Angels," Laurell K. Hamilton
"Bloodless: A Pendergast Novel," Douglas J. Preston
"The Talented Mr. Varg," Alexander McCall Smith
ADULT NONFICTION
"Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History," Richard T. Ford
"Goodnight John-Boy: A Celebration of an American Family and the Values that have Sustained Us Through Good Times and Bad," Earl Hamner
"Five-Ingredient Dinners: 100+ Fast, Flavorful Meals," America’s Test Kitchen
"Don’t Call It a Cult: The Shocking Story of Keith Raniere and the Women of NXIVM," Sarah Berman
"Lillyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I’ve Played," Tovah Feldshuh
"Films of Endearment: A Mother, a Son, and the ‘80s Films that Defined Us," Michael Koresky
TEEN FICTION
"Maybe This Time," Kasie West
"All the Stars and Teeth," Adalyn Grace
"The Bone Charmer: Fate is Predictable; Choice is Not," Breeana Shields
"The Fairies’ Path," Ava Corrigan
