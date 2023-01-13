The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“To Change a Planet,” Christina Soontornvat
“The Best Kind of Mooncake,” Pearl Auyeung
“Will We Always Hold Hands?” Christopher Cheng
“Blips on a Screen: How Ralph Baer Invented TV Video Gaming and Launched a Worldwide Obsession,” Kate Hannigan
“I Feel Safe,” David McPhail
“The Worst Teddy Ever,” Marcelo Verdad
ADULT FICTION
“The Serpent in Heaven,” Charlaine Harris
“Into the West,” Mercedes Lackey
“Murder at Black Oaks,” Phillip Margolin
“The Sea Wolves: An Isaac Bell Adventure,” Clive Cussler
“The Magic Kingdom,” Russell Banks
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves,” Alexandra Horowitz
“We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism,” Andy Campbell
“You Should Smile More: How to Dismantle Gender Bias in the Workplace,” Band of Sisters LLC
“Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem,” April Ryan
“The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Famous Dynasty,” Natalie Livingstone
“Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop Music: A History,” Bob Stanley
