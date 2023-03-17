The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
JUVENILE EASY FICTION
“Whiz Kid,” Kelly Starling Lyons
“The Secret of the Jade Bangle,” Linda Trinh
“The Underland,” Katrina Charman
“The Frustrating Book!” Mo Willems
“The Ghost Tree,” Natasha Deen
“Big Shark, Little Shark, and the Missing Teeth,” Anna Membrino
CD BOOK FICTION
“Someone Else’s Shoes,” JoJo Moyes
“Survivor,” Chuck Palahniuk
“Without a Trace,” Danielle Steel
“Birds of a Feather,” Jacqueline Winspear
“The House at the End of the World,” Dean R. Koontz
“The Cabinet of Dr. Leng,” Douglas J. Preston
DVDs
“The Rocketeer”
“A Man Called Otto”
“Alice, Darling”
“The Whale”
“Cruella”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
ADULT NONFICTION
“Life is Short: An Appropriately Brief Guide to Making it More Meaningful,” Dean Rickles
“Wonderdog: The Science of Dogs and Their Unique Friendship with Humans,” Jules Howard
“Disability Pride: Dispatches from a Post-ADA World,” Ben Mattlin
“From Auschwitz with Love: The Inspiring Memoir of Two Sisters’ Survival, Devotion and Triumph as Told by Manci Grunberger Beran & Ruth Grunberger Mermelstein,” Daniel Seymour
“The Fight for Privacy: Protecting Dignity, Identity, and Love in the Digital Age,” Danielle Keats Citron
“Emily Post’s Etiquette,” Lizzie Post
