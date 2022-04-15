JUVENILE FICTION

“The Last Mapmaker,” Christina Soontornvat

“My Otter Half,” Michelle Schusterman

“The Youngest Templar: Trail of Fate,” Michael P. Spradlin

“The Magic Mirror: Concerning a Lonely Princess, a Foundling Girl, a Scheming King and a Pickpocket Squirrel,” Susan Hill

ADULT NONFICTION

“Practically Vegan: More Than 100 Easy, Delicious Vegan Dinners on a Budget,” Nisha Melvani

“Swearing Is Good for You: The Amazing Science of Bad Language,” Emma Byrne

“Left on Tenth: A Second Chance At Life,” Delia Ephron

“Hello, Molly!” Molly Shannon

“You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays,” Zora Neale Hurston

“It Could Happen Here: Why American is Tipping From Hate to the Unthinkable — and How We Can Stop It,” Jonathan Greenblatt

TEEN FICTION

“We Free the Stars,” Hafsah Faizal

“Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes Transformed Walkers,” Orson Scott Card

“An Arrow To the Moon,” Emily X.R. Pan

“All My Rage,” Sabaa Tahir

“Cinder & Glass,” Melissa de la Cruz

ADULT FICTION

“The Goodbye Coast,” Joe Ide

“Other People’s Clothes,” Calla Henkel

“Quantum Girl Theory,” Erin Kate Ryan

“Engines of Empire: The Age of Uprising,” R.S. Ford

“Bad Luck Bridesmaid,” Alison Rose Greenberg

“The Sacred Bridge,” Anne Hillerman

Tags

Trending Video