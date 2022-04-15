JUVENILE FICTION
“The Last Mapmaker,” Christina Soontornvat
“My Otter Half,” Michelle Schusterman
“The Youngest Templar: Trail of Fate,” Michael P. Spradlin
“The Magic Mirror: Concerning a Lonely Princess, a Foundling Girl, a Scheming King and a Pickpocket Squirrel,” Susan Hill
ADULT NONFICTION
“Practically Vegan: More Than 100 Easy, Delicious Vegan Dinners on a Budget,” Nisha Melvani
“Swearing Is Good for You: The Amazing Science of Bad Language,” Emma Byrne
“Left on Tenth: A Second Chance At Life,” Delia Ephron
“Hello, Molly!” Molly Shannon
“You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays,” Zora Neale Hurston
“It Could Happen Here: Why American is Tipping From Hate to the Unthinkable — and How We Can Stop It,” Jonathan Greenblatt
TEEN FICTION
“We Free the Stars,” Hafsah Faizal
“Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes Transformed Walkers,” Orson Scott Card
“An Arrow To the Moon,” Emily X.R. Pan
“All My Rage,” Sabaa Tahir
“Cinder & Glass,” Melissa de la Cruz
ADULT FICTION
“The Goodbye Coast,” Joe Ide
“Other People’s Clothes,” Calla Henkel
“Quantum Girl Theory,” Erin Kate Ryan
“Engines of Empire: The Age of Uprising,” R.S. Ford
“Bad Luck Bridesmaid,” Alison Rose Greenberg
“The Sacred Bridge,” Anne Hillerman
