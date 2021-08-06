ADULT FICTION
“Beyond,” Mercedes Lackey
“The Reincarnationist Papers,” D. Eric Maikranz
“A Bargain to Die For,” Judy Woodward Bates
“The Library of the Dead,” T.L. Huchu
“Turn a Blind Eye,” Jeffrey Archer
“Never Have I Ever: Stories,” Isabel Yap
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“Black Ice,” Brad Thor
“A Gilded Lady,” Elizabeth Camden
“The Hemingway Stories: As Featured in the Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick on PBS”
“Choose Me,” Tess Gerritsen
“Ghost Ups Her Game,” Carolyn G. Hart
“Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder,” Joanne Fluke
ADULT NONFICTION
“Mexico City: Heritage Recipes for Classic Home Cooking,” James Oseland
“The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song,” Henry Louis Gates Jr.
“Grace & Steel: Dorothy, Barbara, Laura, and the Women of the Bush Dynasty,” J. Randy Taraborrelli
“The Loneliest Polar Bear: A True Story of Survival and Peril on the Edge of a Warming World,” Kale Williams
“The Unfit Heiress: The Tragic Life and Scandalous Sterilization of Ann Cooper Hewitt,” Audrey Clare Farley
“The Happiest Man on Earth: The Beautiful Life of an Auschwitz Survivor,” Eddie Jaku
