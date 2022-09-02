JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"Light For All," Margarita Engle
"Stop and Smell the Cookies," Gibson Frazier
"Dancing With Daddy," Anitra Rowe Schulte
"Go Ask Ozzie," Patricia Polacco
"The Blur," Minh Le
"Lou," Breanna Carzoo
CD BOOK FICTION
"Elizabeth Finch," Julian Barnes
"Chrysalis," Lincoln Child
"The Big Dark Sky," Dean R. Koontz
"A Sunlit Weapon," Jacqueline Winspear
"A Time to Bloom," Lauraine Snelling
"Beyond the Desert Sands," Tracie Peterson
ADULT FICTION
"Love in the Time of Serial Killers," Alicia Thompson
"Bronze Drum," Phong Nguyen
"Murder Spills the Tea," Vicki Delany
"Remember Love," Mary Balogh
"Traitor’s Dance," Jeff Abbott
"Carrie Soto is Back," Taylor Jenkins Reid
ADULT NONFICTION
"The Great Book of King Arthur and the Knights of The Round Table: A New Morte D’Arthur," John Matthews
"Female Innovators Who Changed Our World: How Women Shaped STEM," Emma Shimizu
"The Herbivorous Butcher Cookbook: 75+ Plant-Based Meats and All the Dishes You Can Make With Them," Aubry Walch
"Healing From Toxic Relationships: 10 Essential Steps to Recover From Gaslighting, Narcissim, and Emotional Abuse," Stephanie Sarkis
"The Empress and the English Doctor: How Catherine the Great Defied a Deadly Virus," Lucy Ward
"Trans bodies, Trans Selves: A Resource By and For Transgender Communities"
